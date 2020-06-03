On May 7, Wisconsin Lutheran College hosted a virtual honors convocation during which scholarships and special awards were presented to current students who distinguish themselves through their academic accomplishments.
Grant Hammer, of Germantown Hills, received the Kepler Scholarship. This honor is presented to a student who is pursuing a major or minor in physics and who exhibits virtues of the intellect and of character. Grant is a graduate of Metamora Township High School.
Wisconsin Lutheran College congratulates all the award recipients for the valuable contributions they have made to the WLC community and offers thanks to the donors for the impact their scholarship makes on the students of WLC.
Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college in Milwaukee that serves 1,200 traditional undergraduate, adult and graduate students through its on-campus, on-location and online programming. The college, which prepares students for lives of Christian leadership, is recognized for its academic excellence and superior student experience. Caring, Christian faculty work directly with students, who benefit from numerous research, service and co-curricular opportunities designed to enhance academic and spiritual growth. For more information, visit wlc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.