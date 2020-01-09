Snyder Village Home Care will be holding an open house at its new office located at 215 W. Mt. Vernon Street in Metamora on Friday, January 31 from 2-4 p.m.
Based from this new office location, Snyder Village Home Care will continue to provide service to four counties in Central Illinois – Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell and Marshall. The in-home services can help someone who is aging and needs assistance to live independently, is managing chronic health issues, is recovering from a medical setback, or has special needs.
