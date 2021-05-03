Miss Angela has some fun things planned for the Eureka Public Library Children’s Department! Beginning May 3, kids can pick up supplies to make a paper corsage for Mother's Day!
Then join Princess Leia (a.k.a. Miss Angela) for a dress-up Storytime in the Park on May 4 at 10 a.m. at the Eureka Lake Park Pavilion. Dress up as anything you wish. Stop by the library and get a picture with Baby Yoda and check out the Star Wars display. The children’s library will have prize drawings for patrons that check out books on May 4.
Beginning May 5, there will be a take-home program for young writers. Pick up a gratitude journal and start making a list of things that make you grateful.
Later in the month, celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day, National Pizza Party Day, and National Paper Airplane Day with crafts and more! For more information on children’s library programming for May, visit www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month at Eureka Public Library
For Mental Health Awareness Month, the Eureka Public Library will have book displays throughout the library featuring fiction and nonfiction books about mental health starting May 1. Every Saturday in May, the library will highlight one of the many mental health, mindfulness and self-care resources available to library patrons. Information will be posted in the library, as well as on the library’s website and social media accounts. Find more details about all of the library’s Mental Health Awareness Month programming at www.eurekapl.org.
