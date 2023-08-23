The 98th annual Ioerger reunion was held Sunday, August 13, at the Roanoke Park District Building. About sixty-five relatives and friends gathered to visit with each other. Stanley Rush, of Metamora, Illinois, led the group in prayer before the guests enjoyed a potluck-style lunch. After the meal, root beer floats were served.
Reunion President Erik Ioerger, Vice President Luke Ioerger and Sec/Treasurer Karen Ioerger Oljace called a meeting to order following the meal. A moment of silence was taken to remember all the relatives who have passed away and plans for the upcoming 100th reunion were discussed. Heads of family groups introduced themselves and explained how they were related. A collection was taken to cover the hall rental and other expenses.
June Ahrens, born June 4, 1934, of Eureka, Illinois, and Stanley Rush, born August 5, 1940, of Metamora, Illinois, were recognized as the oldest in attendance. The youngest in attendance was Kaylee Sue Ioerger, born March 18, 2023, daughter of Josh and Erin Ioerger of Peoria, Illinois, and Piper Joellyn Scudder, born May 23, 2023, daughter of John and Kaitlyn Scudder of Peoria, Illinois.
Ioerger relatives traveled from many Illinois communities including Bayview Gardens, Bloomington, Creve Coeur, East Peoria, El Paso, Eureka, Germantown Hills, Mapleton, Metamora, Normal, North Aurora, Peoria, Peoria Heights, Princeton, Roanoke, Washburn, Washington and West Peoria to attend.
Re-elected to host the 99th reunion are President Erik Ioerger of Metamora, Vice President Luke Ioerger of East Peoria and Sec/Treasurer Karen Ioerger Oljace of Washington.
For 98 consecutive years, the Ioerger family has held its annual reunions in Woodford County, Illinois. The first Ioerger to settle in the area was Michael Ioerger, who settled in the Northwest section of Woodford County in 1839, which was then a part of Tazewell County. The reunion has been held in the Roanoke Park District Building since 1983 and will be held there again next year on August 11, 2024.
