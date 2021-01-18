The Eureka Public Library will be offering their annual adult and young adult winter reading program from February 1 through March 13 this year. Registration begins on January 25 and can be completed online. Participants simply need to read at least two hours a week and have their reading card stamped weekly. At the end of the six weeks, participants enter their completed card into a drawing for a special gift basket.
This year participants will “Cozy Up with a Good Book” and participate in fun activities that will keep everyone out of the winter cold. Throughout February and March, there will be virtual programs and take-home kits to encourage being cozy at home. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the program calendar on the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org.
