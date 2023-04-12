After three months of working on a robot that would perform a specific set of tasks to compete in competitions, the MTHS MARS/WARS team attended two regional events in March. The first regional event was the St. Louis Regional with a total of forty-three teams.
MARS/WARS performed very well during the qualification matches, which set them high in the rankings–third, to be exact. After numerous rounds of qualification matches, teams are selected for the eight alliances that will participate in the double elimination style tournament. MARS/WARS was selected to the second place alliance. Their alliance made it all the way to the finals, where they battled off with the number one alliance winning the best two out of three matches. With a large gap in the final results, MARS/WARS, and their alliance won the regional. This was the first time the team had won a regional since 2017. The win in St. Louis qualified the team to move on to the World Championships in Houston, where 600 teams from around the world will compete. This is the first time the team has gone to the Championships in back to back years. MARS/WARS also walked away with the Quality Award, celebrating machine robustness in concept and fabrication.
After getting home from St. Louis, the team only had a couple days before competing at their next regional event, the Central Illinois Regional with a total of thirty-two teams. Once again, the MARS/WARS team did not disappoint. The team did very well during qualification matches, landing them in the fourth ranked position at the end of qualifications. This time, MARS/WARS was selected for the first place alliance with another local team, Argos - Team 1756. This made for an interesting alliance since Argos had been on the losing side in the St. Louis Regional finals the week before. With both teams being extremely strong, there was no stopping this alliance. MARS/WARS and their alliance rolled through the double elimination tournament and pulled off another big win, making history once more. This was the first time that the team had won both of their regionals in one season. MARS/WARS couldn’t leave the regional with just another win. They also won the Autonomous Award, recognizing them for having demonstrated consistent, reliable, high-performance robot operations during autonomously managed actions.
With both regionals behind them, the team has been preparing for the World Championships in Houston in mid-April. The team hopes to continue their success and bring home some hardware from this event as well.
