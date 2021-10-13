Metamora Township High School will present the 46th annual Madrigal Dinner Friday through Sunday, December 3-5, 2021. Doors will open at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Sunday, with a show time of 3:30 p.m.
Ticket sales for the event begin on Saturday, October 30. Tickets are $28 per person. Please call 309-367-4151, ext. 574 or email akimbro@mths.us. Credit cards are accepted.
