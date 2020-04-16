The week of April 19 is National Library Week. This week is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support. As the impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve and change the work of libraries and library workers, libraries across the nation are proving resourceful and resilient, serving as a rich pipeline for content, delivering access to eBooks, movies, music, virtual story times and activities, and so much more. This year’s revised theme, “Find the Library at Your Place,” highlights how libraries are offering virtual services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.
The Eureka Public Library District, 202 S. Main, has been serving the Eureka community since 1930. “We are very excited to be celebrating our 90th anniversary this year, and our history of service includes both good and bad times for our community and nation,” states Director Ann Reeves. The idea of a community library was initiated by the Ladies Literary and Social Club (later renamed the Eureka Woman’s Club) in 1888. However, it was not until July 5,1930, that a physical space and a collection of over 1,500 books were ready to open to the public in the 100 block of South Main Street. Assistant Director Cindy O’Neill reflects, “When you think about the year 1930, realize we were just about one year into the Great Depression. The Eureka community was struggling, and that was when the library first opened its doors. The community eagerly embraced the availability of free resources to help them make good decisions for their families as well as provide an entertainment respite during a difficult period.”
Currently, the community and the nation are experiencing another difficult period. Although the library is currently unable to provide in-person services, they are offering an impressive variety of online resources including books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, movies, and music. “We are making every effort to provide a range of online resources through our website. Some resources do not require a library card and are available to residents outside of our district. In addition, we are issuing temporary library cards to district residents who have not registered for a card yet,” states Reeves.
The library has a reputation for providing numerous educational programs for all ages each week. During the closure, the library is offering videos of children’s story times on their Facebook page and website as well as offering an early start to the annual summer reading program for children. For adults, there is a new Virtual Travelogue series highlighting different national treasures and local history. They are also offering home delivery of free seeds from their Seed Library to card holders. “As we are unclear yet on what services will be allowed in the coming months, we are exploring additional virtual programs and other services to offer. Some of these programs will tie in with the celebration of our 90th anniversary this summer,” comments Reeves.
To celebrate National Library Week, the library is asking residents to share what they love and miss about the library, their favorite spaces in the library, and photographs of them reading at home on their Facebook page. “We miss our patrons as much as they miss us! We are looking forward to seeing everyone in person again, but until then we are hoping to hear from everyone on Facebook,” comments O’Neill. The library can be found on Facebook under the name Eureka Public Library. Complete information on the library’s online services and temporary library cards during the closure can be found on their website at www.eurekapl.org. For questions, contact Director Ann Reeves at directorepld@gmail.com or you can leave a message at 309-467-2922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.