“We would love to share our challenges and successes of growing large-scale production of tomatoes with our community so they too can have loads of tomatoes this summer,” says Woodford County Master Gardener Lisa Garber.
Woodford Master Gardeners invite the public to a program on growing the best tomatoes and planting flowers for pollinators to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17 at Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills at the Garden of Giving.
Master Gardeners will give a demonstration on planting tomatoes, and tips on how to get the most out of your planting. Tomato plants, zinnia and milkweed seeds will be available to participants. Registration is not required.
Participants are required to maintain distancing of at least six feet, and wear a face covering.
The Garden of Giving at Great Oaks Community Church is 100x100 foot, with the mission of harvesting and donating fresh garden produce to local food pantries. Despite new challenges every year (potato beetles, weeds, squash bugs, too much rain, too little rain), they have managed to donate over 37,000 pounds of produce over the past nine years, while cultivating community with a committed corps of volunteers. In 2020, the Garden of Giving donated a total of 3,766 pounds of vegetables. The top producers included: tomatoes, 1,194 pounds; sweet potatoes, 487 pounds; yellow summer squash, 466 pounds; and cucumbers, 415 pounds.
The Garden of Giving is also a host site for I-Pollinate, a community science program through the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, with support from Illinois Farm Bureau and Extension. Volunteers plant a “study” garden to observe which ornamental flowers pollinators prefer, track monarch butterfly eggs and caterpillar abundance, or record bumblebee and honeybee sightings. The project will create accurate pollinator distribution maps for the state. For how to get involved with the I-Pollinate program, visit ipollinate.illinois.edu.
“Not only is this community garden contributing to pollinator research for Illinois, but they will be able to produce more vegetables as a result of attracting pollinators to their garden,” adds Extension Horticulture Educator Kelly Allsup.
