Eureka Public Library will be celebrating some extra special birthdays in March. Youth Services Manager Angela Roberts’s birthday is in March and she wants to hear about your birthdays. The library will have a story writing challenge for the month of March for all children eighth grade and younger. Write a story about your birthday, how you got your name, a special birthday memory, or any birthday story you would like to share. Submit it to childrensepld@gmail.com, drop it in the book drop, or give it to Miss Angela in the Children's Library. She will read them with your permission during special online story times in March and April. All participants will receive a free Culver's ice cream or a Chick-fil-A kids meal. The challenge begins Monday, March 1.
Who else has a birthday in March? Dr. Seuss! On March 2 the library will celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday. The Children's Library will feature a special display and gifts to pick up during the first week of March. Find more info about the Birthday Story Writing Challenge and the Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration on the library website, www.eurekapl.org, or by calling 309-467-2922.
Virtual presentation with author Suzanne Woods Fisher for Women’s History Month
Bestselling author Suzanne Woods Fisher will be joining Eureka Public Library patrons on Thursday, March 11 via Zoom for a presentation on Women's History, including the true story that inspired her new book, “The Moonlight School”. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A with library patrons.
Suzanne Woods Fisher has written more than thirty books across multiple genres, including historical fiction, contemporary, women’s romance and children’s books. Her most recent novel is inspired by the true events of the Moonlight Schools, and brings to life the story that shocked the nation into taking adult literacy seriously.
This exciting program will begin promptly at 6 p.m. on March 11. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 using the registration form on the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org.
‘Medicaid Made Clear’ presentation
The Eureka Public Library will be hosting an informational, virtual presentation about Medicare basics that will be offered via Zoom on Monday, March 15 at 5 p.m. This program is ideal for anyone desiring updated information on Medicare Parts A-D or Medicare Supplements. All are welcome and registration is required before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 12 for the library to send out the Zoom information. The registration form can be found on the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org.
For further information, please contact Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371 or at bixmix7@gmail.com. This program is for educational purposes only and no specific company's plan details will be shared.
