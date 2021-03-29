Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or other dementia disorder can be challenging. Trying to do so during a global pandemic can be even harder. Illinois Prairie District Public Library in Woodford County is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter to present a series of informational Zoom sessions for those caring for dementia patients. All sessions are free and open to the public.
More information on these and other programs offered by Illinois Prairie District Public Library can be found online at www.ipdpl.org, or by calling (309) 921-5074.
“COVID-19 and Caregiving”, Tuesday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
Often, dementia patients may not understand the intricacies related to contagion prevention, and there are special considerations caregivers must keep in mind during COVID-19. While an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis does not increase a person’s risk for contracting the virus, dementia-related behaviors like forgetting to wash one’s hands can be concerning. COVID-19 and Caregiving focuses on how to best protect yourself and your loved one during the pandemic. Live on Zoom. Visit https://bit.ly/IPDPL-ALZ-COVID-19 to register.
“Dementia Conversations”, Tuesday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
When someone begins to show signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Without the right approach, having honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans can be troublesome.
This informational session gives caregivers and their loved ones the tips and tools they need to plan for the future. The structure and framework of these conversations can be applicable to anyone with aging loved ones, even those without a dementia or Alzheimer's diagnosis. Live on Zoom. Visit https://bit.ly/IPDPL-ALZ-Conversations to register.
“Effective Communication Strategies”, Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m.
One of the most challenging and frustrating aspects of Alzheimer’s and dementia disorders is the increasing difficulty in communication with loved ones. However, communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias progress in their journey, the ability to use words is lost and families need new ways to connect.
This program explores how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer's. Learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Live on Zoom. Please visit https://bit.ly/IPDPL-ALZ-Strategies to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.