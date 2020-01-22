Meals for a Healthy Heart
The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be hosting a two-part Meals for a Healthy Heart class on Wednesdays, February 5 and 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Meals for a Healthy Heart will actively teach you how to plan, shop and cook to help manage or prevent heart disease. Not only will you receive a collection of heart-healthy recipes, you will learn how to modify your favorite family recipes to make them healthier without giving up on taste. This two-part series includes food demonstrations and two full meals. Class fee is $15. This class is being presented by University of Illinois Extension Nutrition & Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian Jenna Smith. Register and pay fee at the library (309-467-2922) or online at go.illinois.edu/LMWEvents.
Thyme for Tea
Teresa Brockman of Sunny Lane Farm in Eureka will be presenting a special program on herbal teas at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, at the Eureka Public Library. While participants sip homemade, hot herbal teas, Brockman will identify several easy-to-grow herbs which you can add to your yard and how to maintain and harvest the herbs. She will also discuss drying, mixing and preparing herbs for teas and some of their medicinal properties. This is a free program. Register by calling the library.
Beat the Winter Blues
The Eureka Public Library is offering several different ways to help combat seasonal depression in February. Throughout the month, the library will have a sun therapy lamp available for the public to try. A sun therapy lamp, also called a SAD lamp or light therapy box, is a special light that mimics natural outdoor light. The light from a sun lamp is believed to have a positive impact on anxiety, mood and sleep cycles. Patrons are welcome to sit next to the light to absorb the benefits of natural light and see if light therapy will work for them to help beat the winter blues.
In addition, the library will be hosting several visits from therapy dogs. Petting a gentle, friendly dog can help lower blood pressure, relieve stress and lift spirits. Therapy dogs and their handlers will be roaming the library on the following dates: Monday, February 3, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; Tuesday, February 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; and Thursday, February 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m. For more information, call the library. The library’s complete schedule of programs for February can be viewed at www.eurekapl.org/adult-program-calendar.html.
Introduction to Mah Jongg Class
The Eureka Public Library is offering a two-part introductory class to the game of Mah Jongg. Mah Jongg is a Chinese, tile-based game played by a group of four which involves skill, strategy, calculation and a bit of chance. The two-part class will be offered at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3, and Friday, February 7. Space is limited; call the library to reserve a spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.