The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce recently announced its scholarship winners at a meeting this past week.
Winners include: Will Wiegand, son of Matthew and Deb Wiegand, and Elan Arianoutsos, son of Steve Arianoutsos and Anita Loercher. Both young men, recent graduates of Metamora Township High School, were able to attend the Chamber meeting and be recognized for their achievements.
Will's future plans include attending Eureka College and getting a teaching degree in secondary education with an emphasis on Special Education. His goal is to someday teach at MTHS as a result of the many teachers and coaches at the school who have inspired him to reach for his dreams. Will is also an avid soccer and track athlete and hopes to coach both of these sports some day at MTHS.
Elan will be attending Illinois Central College in the fall and then transferring to Bradley University after two years. He has been running his own successful lawn mowing business the past few years, gaining knowledge on running a business that has enabled him to purchase a zero-turn lawn mower in order to service many more local clients and save revenue for his college expenses. His plan is to go into finance and eventually move into investment banking and start his own company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.