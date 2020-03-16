Due to the Coronavirus, the GFWC Illinois Metamora-Germantown Hills Junior Woman's Club will be postponing their Annual Spring Quarter Auction that was scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at Christian Union Church in Metamora. The Club will keep you posted on the future date.
