Black Partridge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, met in Metamora on June 8, 2020 for a sack lunch fellowship followed by the monthly meeting. New members, Kim Cooley of Washington, Pam Gregory of Washington, Amy Blankenship of Washington, Mary Kay Damer of Berea, OH, and associate member Donna Immel of Leaf River, took the new membership oath and were welcomed into the Black Partridge Chapter.
The 2020-2021 officers will be Regent Valerie Horton, Vice Regent Karen Ghighi, Chaplain Kenda Bond, Secretary Nancy Bullard, Treasurer Melissa Friedlund, Registrar Debra Lammers and her assistant Karen Schaal, Historian Mary Kay Harms, and Librarian Amy Blankenship.
Following the meeting a rock border was started by the members at the Lincoln Marker on the Metamora Washington blacktop at the county line. More border rocks will be added soon.
The next meeting will be held the second Monday in September. The State Regent Sharla Luken of Evanston, IL will be the special guest speaker.
Any of the members listed in this article would be happy to answer questions about DAR or how to become a member.
