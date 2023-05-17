Andrew Damery of Metamora was recently named to the Columbia College dean's list for the Spring 2023 Semester (January-April 2023). To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 170 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With more than 40 locations across the country, about half of which are on military installations, students may enroll in Day, Evening or Online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College has more than 97,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ccis.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.