Rules of the Road virtual course
The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be presenting a free review of the Rules of the Road via Zoom for anyone preparing to apply for or renew their license. This will be an online class presented via Zoom at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19 with the instructor teaching remotely. Register online before 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 in order to receive Zoom information and materials. Find more details and the registration link under the Adult Programs tab of the Program Calendar at www.eurekapl.org.
The ‘DNA Hand You’re Dealt’ virtual genealogy presentation
Eureka Public Library will be hosting an exciting genealogy presentation in March. If you have taken a DNA test and don’t know what to do next, you won’t want to miss this program presented by Professional Genealogist Carol Genung. Learn about the DNA hand you’re dealt by utilizing the unique tools provided at each of these testing companies: AncestryDNA, MyHeritage, FamilyTreeDNA, and 23andMe. Come learn how to take advantage of these DNA tools to discover more about your DNA and ancestral origins.
Carol Genung, owner of Illuminated Ancestries, is a professional genealogist specializing in DNA evidence and Midwestern research. She also writes and lectures on a variety of DNA and genealogy topics. She has been researching for nearly 30 years and has a Certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University. She holds positions as a board member and editor of her local genealogy society’s journal Gleanings, as Regent of her DAR chapter, and as a volunteer at her local genealogy library.
The virtual program will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20 over Zoom. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 19. Register using the registration form on the library’s website, www.eurekapl.org.
