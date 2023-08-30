Fall semester is just around the corner, and the Eureka College music department is excited to announce its slate of fall musical performances.
On Sunday, October 29, at 4 p.m. in Becker Auditorium, Eureka’s chamber ensemble and jazz ensemble will host its fall concert. Directed by Dr. Sarah Riskind and guitar instructor Michael W. Hull, Eureka’s instrumental ensembles will perform a selection of jazz standards, traditional music from around the world, classical chamber music, and more.
The chorale and chamber singers fall concert will take place on Saturday, November 4, at 7 p.m. in Becker Auditorium. Directed by Riskind, Eureka’s choral ensembles will perform folk and classical music with the theme of Love on the Water.
On Friday, December 1, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Eureka holiday cabaret in the Terrill Rooms. Directed by Dr. Sarah Riskind, this new festive event with refreshments and decorations will feature solo and group numbers from medieval to pop.
Then, on Wednesday, December 6, at 2 p.m., the Eureka College music department will wrap up the school year with the semester studio recital in the Chapel. Students of Martínez, along with Hull and piano instructor Shishi Cai, will perform solo repertoires on voice, piano and guitar.
All performances are free and open to the public. Updates on these events can be found at www.facebook.com/eurekacollegemusicdepartment.
