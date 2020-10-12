The Eureka Public Library will be presenting monthly genealogy programs on Zoom starting this month. October’s program will be “Probate Records: What Our Ancestors Left Behind”. If your ancestor left a will or had their estate handled by an administrator, probate records can provide a unique glimpse into their lives. Join Librarian Cindy O’Neill to learn what these records include and how to locate them. This free program will be held online via Zoom on Saturday, October 17 at 10 a.m. Registration is required by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 16. The Zoom information will be emailed out to registered participants prior to the presentation. Find more details and the registration link at eurekapl.org.
Latest News
- Asters -- the other fall-blooming beauty
- First human West Nile virus death in Illinois for 2020
- Roll your #SleeveUp to #FightFlu
- Hopedale Medical Complex announces Saturday mammogram appointments
- Morton Public Library to offer Medicare Part D informational telephone, Zoom conferences for seniors
- Morton School District 709 Board of Education meeting highlights
- Illinois Eye Center opens new office in Pekin
- Hopedale Wellness Center to hold drive-through ‘Spooktacular’ October 29
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois Eye Center opens new office in Pekin
- How to pick the perfect pumpkin
- Peoria Charter will close in November without federal aid
- Stephen J Rediger
- Mark L Cox
- Julius E Dunham
- Secretary of State offices to be closed for Columbus Day
- Has COVID-19 opened your eyes and ears?
- Joseph S Webb
- Morton School District 709 Board of Education meeting highlights
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.