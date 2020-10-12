The Eureka Public Library will be presenting monthly genealogy programs on Zoom starting this month. October’s program will be “Probate Records: What Our Ancestors Left Behind”. If your ancestor left a will or had their estate handled by an administrator, probate records can provide a unique glimpse into their lives. Join Librarian Cindy O’Neill to learn what these records include and how to locate them. This free program will be held online via Zoom on Saturday, October 17 at 10 a.m. Registration is required by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 16. The Zoom information will be emailed out to registered participants prior to the presentation. Find more details and the registration link at eurekapl.org.