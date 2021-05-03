EUREKA — Eureka College is proud to announce the four freshmen from the class of 2025 who have been chosen as Reagan Fellows in the Ronald W. Reagan Leadership Program.
The new Reagan Fellows are Elijah Clar of Edelstein, IL, Baylor Cluver of Watseka, IL, Samuel DeJesus of Delavan, IL, and Odessa Grove of Lewistown, IL. They were chosen out of a group of 73 semifinalists.
The award, based on leadership, service and academic excellence, includes a full-tuition scholarship over four years, as well as global travel and professional mentorship opportunities.
At Dunlap High School, Clar has been on the student council and an officer in eight other clubs or organizations. He was class president for the Class of 2021 for all four years, a team lead for the Dunlap Eagles robotics team, was an elite administration-chosen student leader and was also a classroom assistant and primary instruction tutor at the Kumon Math and Reading Center of Peoria. He’s planning on majoring in history and political science.
Cluver has previously participated in a wide range of extra-curricular activities and sports at Watseka Community High School, including marching, pep, concert and jazz band, school plays, show choir and student council. A drum major, a founding member of the Library Teen Advisory Council, a Peer Mentor Leader, a member of the Kiwanis-based service Key Club and a letter-winner in volleyball, tennis, basketball and track, Cluver will graduate at the top of her class. Her career goals are to professionally perform vocal music and stage and film acting with an emphasis on human rights. At Eureka, she plans to study and be involved in theatre, vocal music and journalism.
DeJesus, who plans to major in kinesiology and play basketball at Eureka, was a highly involved student and multi-sport athlete at Delavan High School. He competed in basketball and ran track for four years and ran cross country for three. He participated in the Future Farmers of America, National Honors Society, student council, Spanish Club, Science Club, esports and was first chair for clarinet in band.
Grove has been the secretary of her class for the past three years at Lewistown High School, as well as Student Senate representative for the Drama Club for the past two, a Drama Club prop manager for four years and the co-editor of the Lewistown High School Yearbook. A three-sport athlete, she competed in basketball, track and cross country for all four years. She is also an involved member in her church and youth group and a committed volunteer in her community. At Eureka, Grove plans to major in pre-art therapy, run cross country and participate in theatre.
Besides receiving full tuition, Reagan Fellows participate in workshops and retreats throughout the school year. During the summers of their sophomore and junior years, Reagan Fellows participate in mentorships with leaders in their field within the United States and abroad. The program provides funding to support travel and living expenses for the mentorships.
