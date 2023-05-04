The Eureka Business Association gift checks make great teacher gifts, graduation presents, and Mother’s Day presents. The gift checks are currently available in $5, $10, and $20 denominations at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, and Eureka Community Bank, 205 S. Main. The gift checks can be used to purchase products and/or services at any of the current 70+ EBA members.
EBA is a local organization committed to supporting businesses and entrepreneurs within the CUSD 140 boundaries. EBA supports businesses through its gift check program, community events, marketing, and monthly meetings. For more information about the EBA and their annual community events, visit www.eurekabusiness.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.