Eureka Public Library is thrilling patrons with a New York Times bestselling young adult title during Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From November 1-15, booklovers can join over a hundred thousand others around the world in borrowing and reading Natalie D. Richards’s suspense thriller, “Five Total Strangers”. Eureka Public Library card holders can borrow the e-book and audiobook for free without waiting by downloading the Libby app or visiting https://alliance.overdrive.com/alliance-eureka/content. Readers can then discuss online at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/.
Big Library Read is available in over 21,000 libraries and thousands of schools around the world, including approximately 90 percent of public libraries in North America. During past programs, readers have participated in engaging online discussions about the title. The program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular e-books, audiobooks and magazines.
In “Five Total Strangers”, Mira needs to get home for the holidays. Badly. But when an incoming blizzard results in a canceled connecting flight, it looks like she might get stuck at the airport indefinitely. And then Harper, Mira's glamorous seatmate from her initial flight, offers her a ride. Harper and her three friends can drop Mira off on their way home. But as they set off, Mira realizes her fellow travelers are all total strangers. And every one of them is hiding something. Soon, roads go from slippery to terrifying. People's belongings are mysteriously disappearing. Someone in the car is clearly lying, and may even be sabotaging the trip—but why? And can Mira make it home alive, or will this nightmare drive turn fatal?
Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world with an e-book through public libraries. “Five Total Strangers” is the 26th selection of this program which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year. Readers can join an online discussion about the book at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/.
“Five Total Strangers” was published as an e-book by Sourcebooks and as an audiobook by Dreamscape. The title can be read on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” (U.S. libraries only). The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.
To join the discussion, learn about past Big Library Read titles and download Libby, visit biglibraryread.com.
Dress-Up Storytime
Eureka Public Library will have a special Dress-Up Storytime and Crafts for Halloween on Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. Children of all ages are welcome and costumes are encouraged. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
Friends of the Eureka Public Library Quarter Auction
A quarter auction will be held to support the Friends of the Eureka Public Library District on Monday, November 8 at the Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and bidding will begin at 6 p.m. Admission fee is $3, which includes a seat at a table and one paddle for bidding. Additional paddles are $2 each. Participants may want to bring $10 to $40 in quarters to bid on items. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the Eureka Public Library District. If you would like to donate an auction item, contact the library at 309-467-2922.
