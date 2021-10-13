The Woodford County Go Getters 4-H Club held their first meeting of the new year at Deer Creek Park on September 30, 2021. Officers were elected for the 2021-22 year. They are co-presidents Zoe Bauman and Mercy Thacker, co-secretaries Ben McQuellon and Summer Finley, co-reporters Melody and Violet Kuntz and co-historians Sage Edwards and Bentley Bauman.
The club will be making Christmas stockings and collecting items to send to deployed servicemen at its next meeting to be held on Thursday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deer Creek Park, weather permitting. In case of bad weather, the meeting will be moved to the Deer Creek Village Community Room.
Any boy or girl, ages eight to 19 (as of September 1) is encouraged to attend and join the club. This year the club will be having a Cloverbud group for boys or girls ages five through seven (as of September 1) at the same time. If you have any questions, please contact club leaders Terri Kuebler at 309-264-1644, Cheryl Rich at 309-287-8984 or Morgan Glasson at 309-706-8055.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.