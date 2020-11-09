Program in a Bag
The Eureka Public Library will be launching a new Program in a Bag for adults on November 16. Until the library can do in-person programs again, every month there will be a new themed bag with a craft, book list and other activities. November’s craft will be a Take and Make Mini Planter, with all materials and instructions supplied. These will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Patrons will simply need to request a Program in a Bag at the adult circulation desk. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or check out the library website at eurekapl.org.
Family Reading Night
The Eureka Public Library will be participating once again in Family Reading Night on Thursday, November 19. Sponsored by Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian, Jesse White, and the Illinois Center for the Book, Family Reading Night is an annual, statewide event held the third Thursday in November to encourage families to spend quality time reading together. This year the library will be encouraging a cozy-night-at-home reading event. Pick a time to read together as a family that night, take a group selfie and email the photo to childrensepld@gmail.com. All photo entries will be entered into a drawing for a special prize. Need more information? Feel free to call the library at 309-467-2922 or go to eurekapl.org for more details.
Rules of the Road virtual event
The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be presenting a free review of the Rules of the Road via Zoom for anyone preparing to apply for or renew their license. This will be an online class presented via Zoom at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20 with the instructor teaching remotely. Register online before 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 19 in order to receive Zoom information and materials. Find more details and the registration link under the Program Calendar at eurekapl.org.
November virtual genealogy program
Eureka Public Library’s monthly genealogy program for November will be, “Immigration Puzzles: Tips for Documenting Your Ancestor’s Journey”. You may know where your ancestor immigrated from, but pinpointing exactly when and how can often be a challenge. Join Librarian Cindy O'Neill over Zoom for a review of resources to check and a few case studies from her family tree. This free virtual program will be held online via Zoom on Saturday, November 21 at 10 a.m. Registration is required by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 20 and the Zoom information will be emailed out to registered participants prior to the presentation. Find more details and the registration link under the Program Calendar at eurekapl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.