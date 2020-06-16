Jeremiah Poppen, of Germantown Hills, was one of more than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president's list for the 2020 spring semester. Jeremiah is majoring in Biomechanical Engineering at the UI College of Engineering.
About the University of Iowa
The University of Iowa is one of the nation's premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity and opportunity.
The UI is known around the world for its leadership in the arts, sciences and humanities. It is home to the first and best creative writing program in the world, a world-class academic medical center and one of America's top teaching hospitals, and a can-do culture that fosters a campus-wide dedication to student success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.