The book drop at Eureka Public Library is now open 24 hours a day for return of library materials. All items currently checked out have due dates extended to June 15. Fines will not accrue until the library reopens.
Library staff requests that patrons return items by the current due date. While interlibrary loan is on pause, only items from Eureka Public Library’s collection can be circulated to patrons. Returning items in a timely manner means that the library can get new and popular items to local patrons who are waiting to receive these items. All items are quarantined for at least 72 hours before being shelved or placed in orders for pickup.
Patrons in need of more library materials may place orders for Porch Pickup Service or utilize the variety of digital services available through the library’s website.
For more details, go to the library’s website at eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
