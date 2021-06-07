Trisha Noack of rural Eureka was elected to a one-year term on the board of trustees of the Peoria Historical Society at its annual membership meeting held June 19 at the Creve Coeur Club of Peoria. Noack is retired from a career in public relations and fundraising development.
"I believe history can be experienced in rich details through place, artifacts and bringing details of research to life with enthusiastic and well-planned programming," she said. "I also believe there are opportunities for partnerships with like-minded organizations throughout the area."
For information about the Peoria Historical Society and its events, call 309-674-1921 or visit peoriahistoricalsociety.org.
