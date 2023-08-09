U.S. Senator John Fetterman (PA) and U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson (PA-15) joined the Association of SNAP Nutrition Education Administrators and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics on Wednesday, July 19, in the Capitol Visitor Center for a briefing on the role of U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded SNAP-Education programs in addressing United States’ ongoing nutrition and health challenges and opportunities, including the Farm Bill.
Trinity Allison, University of Illinois Extension’s Senior Program Lead for the SNAP-Ed program, was invited to join legislators and other national colleagues including Hyunjun Kim, Senior Co-Chair, ASNNA; Lauri Wright, President, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics; Heidi Gorniok, Director, Community Nutrition, The Food Trust, Pennsylvania; Stephanie Johnson, VP of Government Relations, National Grocers Association; and moderator Marci Scott, VP of Programs, Michigan Fitness Foundation.
Valued Perspectives Rooted in Research
Allison provided a constituent’s perspective and shared the results of Illinois Extension/UI Health’s return-on-investment study. That study, conducted by the nonprofit health research organization, Altarum, analyzed the government’s annual $18 million investment in Illinois SNAP-Education and determined that the government receives between $5.36 and 9.54 in return for each dollar spent helping Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants make healthier choices through the state’s Eat.Move.Save. education programs. The return-on-investment figures are based on reduced healthcare costs and increased tax revenues due to higher earnings and longer lifespans resulting from improved consumer health. The summary of that research is available online in an impact report at go.illinois.edu/ILSNAPedImpacts.
“Food and physical activity choices are complex, but SNAP-Ed seeks to make those choices easier by working alongside communities,” Allison said. “As part of a land-grant university, we have offices in every county, so our SNAP-Ed team members live in and have a deep understanding of every community we work in throughout the state. Access to nutritious food and safe places to play create the foundation for healthy communities. A strong Farm Bill will allow us to continue to make that vision a reality.”
