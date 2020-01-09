Book Chat
Love to read? Stop by the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, to share your love of reading. Library staff will share what’s new on the shelves and what’s being published the next month. Participants will suggest new book selections based on a review of the latest LibraryReads list. LibraryReads is a monthly listing of the top 10 new books librarians across the country are excited about and loved reading. Join this informal, fun group of book lovers and help select new releases for Eureka Public Library’s shelves. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.
Learn About Hygge
Fight the winter blues with the Danish concept of everyday happiness. Hygge (hoo-ga) is a Danish and Norweian word for a mood of coziness, wellness and contentment. Peoria area hygge specialist Emily Pitman will present a free program on hygge at the Eureka Public Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25. Pitman will discuss the benefits of indulging in life’s simple pleasures, such as comfort foods, wool socks and togetherness. Participants will learn how to increase their well-being and sense of contentment by incorporating bits of hygge into their everyday life. To register, call the library.
Children’s DIY Night
Children in first through fourth grades are invited to attend a special DIY Night in the children’s library at the Eureka Public Library from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 23. Participants will learn measuring skills as they make a snack and create some cool slime. Register by calling the library.
Angela Roberts named new Youth Services Manager
The Eureka Public Library is pleased to announce that Angela Roberts has been selected as the new Youth Services Manager. Before being hired at the library, Angela (Dinkins) Roberts has spent the last 20 years raising her sons, Wade and Reuben, and cleaning and caring for people in the area. Angela has lived in Eureka since childhood and loves her community. She recently graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in University Studies. She is a member of the EHS Booster Club, president of the Hornet Football 12th Man, and leads a storytelling group for older adults. Outside of work she enjoys spending time with family and friends, volunteering for the EHS football team, helping others, storytelling and working in her flowerbeds. She is looking forward to seeing everyone in the children’s library.
