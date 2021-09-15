WCGHS to hold one-room schoolhouse discussion

The one-room schools of Woodford County will be the topic of the September 16 meeting of the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society (WCHGS). The meeting is free and open to the public, and will be held at the Roanoke Park Building at 7 p.m.
Karen Fyke, President of the WCHGS, has been laboring on the one-room school project for many years and has finally completed a book that will be published in early 2022. The program at the meeting will be a power-point discussion covering the "out-takes" and side notes that didn't find a place in the book, as well as interesting anecdotes from her research.
Members and guests are invited to join in a Dutch-treat dinner at Gus's Grill, 610 W Front Street in Roanoke at 5:30 p.m. No reservations are required. For more information, call Karen at 309-360-6772.
