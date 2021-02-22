Eureka College is partnering with global cybersecurity education leader Cybint to launch the forthcoming online Cybersecurity Bootcamp. The Cybersecurity Bootcamp at Eureka College is an accredited cybersecurity training program designed to successfully prepare people with little or no background in IT for entry level jobs in cybersecurity, a highly in-demand and lucrative career path.
“In the state of Illinois, there are over 17,000 cybersecurity job openings across all sectors,” Eureka
College Provost Dr. Ann Fulop said. “Eureka College's cybersecurity bootcamp will prepare the workforce to help meet this need. For people who want to upskill, change careers or begin a career, this program is for them."
The bootcamp, which will launch this summer, will provide participants with intensive training to help them transition into an entry-level position in cybersecurity, leveraging existing relationships with large companies such as Boeing and Caterpillar.
The Cybint bootcamp is structured to future-proof workers with the knowledge they need to expand their horizons and become cybersecurity professionals. The collaboration with Eureka College is the second partnership with an educational institution in Illinois.
“We’re excited to partner with Eureka College,” says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. “Between this partnership and the existing relationships with companies that are eager to expand their cyber teams, we are making a real impact locally and beyond. This is rewarding on many levels for all of us, as we strengthen the careers and collective livelihoods of all participants within the communities.”
For more information about the Eureka College Cybersecurity Bootcamp, powered by Cybint, visit
If you have questions about the training program, contact Eureka College Assistant Director of
Continuing Education and Transfer Enrollment Katelyn McDougall at kmcdougall@eureka.edu or call 309-467-6344.
