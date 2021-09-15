The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that pavement patching on Illinois 116 from Lourdes Road in Germantown Hills to Illinois 26, north of East Peoria, will begin on Friday, September 17.
The work will reduce Illinois 116 to one lane in each direction and is expected to last about a month.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
