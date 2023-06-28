Closed for Independence Day
The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.
Peoria Zoo’s Zoomobile
The Peoria Zoo will be bringing the zoo to Eureka for this year’s Summer Reading Program with their Zoomobile. Using biofacts, activities, and up-close animal encounters they will bring the outside world inside to you! This free program will be held in the Davenport Elementary Gym on Wednesday, July 5 from 1-2 p.m. For more information, visit the library’s website https://www.eurekapl.org or call the library.
DIY Candy Sushi program for teens
Teen patrons at the library can make their own candy sushi using pre-packaged sweet treats at the library on Thursday, July 6 at 2 p.m. This is a free program for ages 13 – 17 and registration is required. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited so be sure to sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library. Find more info on the library. Please note: this program requires a minimum number of participants to run or will be cancelled one business day prior to the program date.
New teen book club
Calling all readers ages 13 - 18! The library’s new Teen Book Club just launched this summer. All area teens are invited to join EPLD librarian Debra Blunier to chat about some great YA reads on Friday, July 7 at 3 p.m. in the library’s outdoor pavilion. Find more info on the library website.
