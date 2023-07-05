More than 2,060 students completed a total of 2,293 degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2023. Among those students is Jared Hurn of Metamora, Illinois. Hurn graduated summa cum laude and earned a Bachelor of Music in MP - Jazz and Contemporary Media and Music Performance-Instrumental
The breakdown of degrees and certificates granted includes:
Undergraduate: 1,361 degrees and certificates for 1,233 undergraduate students
Graduate: 932 degrees and certificates for 827 graduate students
For bachelor's degrees, honors were conferred to the following:
Summa cum laude: 115 students
Magna cum laude: 407 students
Cum laude: 292 students
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude award.
