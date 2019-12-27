Join University of Illinois Extension for the January Diabetes Clinic, “Eating Well as You Age” class. January’s program will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16 in the Woodford County Extension Office, located at 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka, IL.
Our food choices make a difference in how we look and feel as we get older. We will discuss which foods supply nutrients that are especially important for us as we age. Attendees will receive a packet of recipes and watch a food demonstration.
Diabetes clinics are informal and informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary.
For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator & Registered Dietitian, Jenna Smith by phone at (309) 663-8306 or email her at jesmith6@illinois.edu.
