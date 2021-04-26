Join the Eureka Public Library on Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. for a fireside chat with journalist, author and filmmaker Alex Kotlowitz. His most notable books are An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago and the award-winning national bestseller There Are No Children Here. Known not just for print, Kotlowitz also won an Emmy for the 2011 documentary The Interrupters.
This fireside chat over Zoom will be moderated by Pulitzer Prize-winning Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich. They will have a 45-minute wide-ranging discussion followed by about 15 minutes to answer questions. Register online before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5. Find more information and the registration link on the Eureka Public Library website, www.eurekapl.org.
