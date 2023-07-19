“Veterans don’t talk about Vietnam unless they’re with other Vietnam veterans who were there, and knew what was going on,” said Mary Hinrichsen, wife of Vietnam vet, Jim Hinrichsen.
She and Jim had visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. That’s when Mary saw first-hand just how much impact the memorial had on her husband and the healing it brought.
“There were other veterans there. They just clung together, and shared things,” she recalled.
That experience made an impact on her, too. She wanted to bring it to her hometown of Eureka. When she learned of “The Wall that Heals”, a traveling three-quarter scale replica of “The Wall” in Washington DC, she started the process to do just that.
“A lot of our veterans are getting older and not getting around well, and they’re not able to get to D.C., so I wanted to bring it to their backyard.”
She contacted her local American Legion, and ultimately, got in touch with someone from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF), a nonprofit organization who founded “The Wall”.
In the end, the road to Eureka took two and a half years.
Only 30 spots were available for “The Wall that Heals” in 2023. Mary filled out the application in May of 2022. More than 1,500 applications were submitted to the VVMF, but something about Mary’s application stood out.
“They said it was a no-brainer, it was coming to Eureka,” she stated.
Mary found out Eureka was on the schedule for 2023 in October 2022. At the time, she had a core team of eight people. The team secured the location at Maple Lawn Homes (221 S. Clinton Drive), but to pull off a three day/around the clock event, they had to start rallying the troops.
Many answered the call. In all, 480 people volunteered their time from the opening ceremony on Thursday, July 13, to the closing ceremony on Sunday, July 16. The memorial was open 24 hours.
Along with the 375-foot wall bearing the names of the 58,281 service men and women who died in Vietnam, there was a mobile Education Center, providing a timeline and additional information about the war, a display of various items left at the D.C. memorial, and a running video of pictures of the service members from Eureka and surrounding areas who were killed in action.
It was a weekend Mary said she’ll never forget, and more emotional than she could imagine.
“It was an ugly war. Of course, all wars are ugly,” Mary said.
For Vietnam vets who did come home, they didn’t exactly receive a homecoming. At least, not like veterans are welcomed now. In 1968, those coming home from war weren’t respected.
“It breaks my heart how they were treated when they came home. Those men and women were drafted, and they had no choice. They had to go over there, and they had to do their jobs. And they did their jobs, exactly how they were supposed to, and they were treated so badly.”
Some 50 years after the war, Vietnam veterans are finally receiving the honor they deserve, thanks in part to this traveling memorial. It can make the nightmare a tad more bearable, even to veterans like Jim, who never uttered a word about his experiences “in country,” unless he was in certain company.
“When I first started talking about bringing “The Wall” here,” recalled Mary, “He (Jim) said ‘that’s gonna be a lot of work,’ and I said, ‘I know, honey, are you gonna be able to be there with me?’ and he said ‘absolutely, if you want to do this–I think it’ll be fabulous.’”
The Wall of Healing left Eureka on Sunday afternoon enroute to Minnesota. Eureka is the only town in Illinois it will visit this year. For more information on “The Wall that Heals”, go to www.VVMF.org.
