Eureka College (EC) takes voter registration and engagement very seriously, and this year the college is affirming its commitment by participating in the All in Voter Challenge.
As part of the challenge, the college will be participating in the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement, which will provide the opportunity to measure the registration and voting rates of EC students. This data will be utilized to assess the college’s current efforts, establish strategies and set future goals for student civic learning and engagement. For more information on the campaign, visit allinchallenge.org/Illinois-campus-voting
Student Assistant for Community Service Audrey Salm is coordinating a voting pledge opportunity with incentives. Students pledge to register to vote, or if they are already registered, they pledge to follow through on their voting plan. Upon completing the pledge, students receive a Eureka College Rock the Vote T-Shirt and coupon for a scoop of rocky road (or another available flavor) ice cream from Uncle Bob's (while supplies last). The pledge process is completed through the Office of Student Life.
Then, on Wednesday, October 14, from 7:45-8:45 p.m. the Office of Student Life is hosting a voter engagement and awareness program titled, "Your Vote Really Does Matter". Students who attend will gain insight on the importance of voting from two alumni (Jeanette Malafa '90, Assistant to the President for Governmental Relations at WIU and Kouri Marshall '06, Deputy Director of Personnel to the Office of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker) and a friend of the College (John Morris, President and CEO of the Peoria Riverfront Museum), all with extensive professional experience within the political and government field. They will be speaking on the importance of voting and becoming an engaged and informed voter.
In-person attendance will be limited, but there will also be a virtual option. Members of the campus community who want to participate via Zoom should email Shari Rich, Associate Dean of Student Activities, Leadership, and Service, for login information by October 12.
The College has also created a central location on the website, https://www.eureka.edu/vote2020, where students, faculty and staff, can access resources and information regarding the voting process.
